- Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN Wynn Las Vegas has partnered with TB12, a health and wellness company.
- TB12 was founded by three-time NFL MVP and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and his longtime Body Coach, Alex Guerrero.
- TB12 is built on the TB12 Method, a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness.
- TB12 Method is designed around muscle recovery and injury prevention to achieve longevity and pain-free living.
- TB12 Body Coach sessions will occur at Wynn Las Vegas starting September 22.
- "The introduction of TB12 signifies a fresh approach to wellness at our resort," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas.
- Price Action: WYNN shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $64.71 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
