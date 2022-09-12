ñol

Wynn Las Vegas Partners With Seven-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady For Fitness Sessions

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 12, 2022 3:29 PM | 1 min read
Wynn Las Vegas Partners With Seven-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady For Fitness Sessions
  • Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN Wynn Las Vegas has partnered with TB12, a health and wellness company.
  • TB12 was founded by three-time NFL MVP and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and his longtime Body Coach, Alex Guerrero.
  • TB12 is built on the TB12 Method, a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness.
  • TB12 Method is designed around muscle recovery and injury prevention to achieve longevity and pain-free living.
  • TB12 Body Coach sessions will occur at Wynn Las Vegas starting September 22.
  • "The introduction of TB12 signifies a fresh approach to wellness at our resort," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas.
  • Price Action: WYNN shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $64.71 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

