Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN Wynn Las Vegas has partnered with TB12, a health and wellness company.

Wynn Las Vegas has partnered with TB12, a health and wellness company. TB12 was founded by three-time NFL MVP and seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady and his longtime Body Coach, Alex Guerrero.

TB12 is built on the TB12 Method, a series of healthy daily habits across five pillars: pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness.

TB12 Method is designed around muscle recovery and injury prevention to achieve longevity and pain-free living.

TB12 Body Coach sessions will occur at Wynn Las Vegas starting September 22.

"The introduction of TB12 signifies a fresh approach to wellness at our resort," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas.

WYNN shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $64.71 on the last check Monday. Photo Via Company

