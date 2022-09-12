Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google looks to showcase its secret project dubbed "Minkowski" as a new spinout called Aalyria, CNBC reports.

Aalyria said its mission is to manage "hyper-fast, ultra-secure, and highly complex communications networks that span land, sea, air, near space, and deep space."

Aalyria has a laser communications technology "on an exponentially greater scale and speed than anything that exists today."

Aalyria's software platform served multiple aerospace networking projects for Google. The spinout comes as Alphabet battled a slowdown in ad spending and looks to advance or wind down experimental projects.

Aalyria claimed an $8.7 million commercial contract with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit.

Aalyria's board of advisors includes several previous Google employees and executives and Vint Cerf, Google's chief internet evangelist.

Google will retain a minority stake in Aalyria. Google said that earlier this year, it transferred nearly a decade's worth of intellectual property, patents, and physical assets, including office space, to Aalyria.

Aalyria's light laser technology claims to keep data "intact through the atmosphere and weather and offers connectivity where no supporting infrastructure exists." Tightbeam radically improves satellite communications, Wi-Fi on planes and ships, and cellular connectivity everywhere.

The communication test equipment market will likely grow by $5.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.38%.

Government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity are one of the critical drivers of communication test equipment. Governments are increasingly focusing on implementing automation across the sector, attracting investments in building high-speed communication network infrastructure.

