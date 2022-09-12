by

Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb backed off from pushing Walt Disney Co DIS to spin off ESPN, saying he has a "better understanding" of the sports television network's potential for growth, Reuters reports.

to spin off ESPN, saying he has a "better understanding" of the sports television network's potential for growth, Reuters reports. Recently, Disney Chief Bob Chapek reaffirmed the value of ESPN to the media company.

Loeb looks forward to seeing ESPN Chair James Pitaro execute the growth and innovation plans, "generating considerable synergies as part of" Disney, he said in a tweet.

Also Read: 5 Things This Disney Activist Investor Wants: ESPN Spinoff, Hulu Buyout And 'Preserve This Policy'

5 Things This Disney Activist Investor Wants: ESPN Spinoff, Hulu Buyout And 'Preserve This Policy' Loeb, who runs Third Point, in August disclosed a stake of $1 billion in Disney and planned to push the company to make a string of changes, from spinning off ESPN to buying back shares and adding board members.

Chapek confirmed reports that Disney had received numerous inquiries from companies seeking to buy ESPN earlier this year.

"It's been a great cash flow generator for us, which is, as we ramp up with streaming, kind of helps pay the bills," said Chapek.

Third Point, which owns roughly 0.4% stake in Disney, has also proposed that Disney accelerate the timetable for buying the remaining stake in streaming service Hulu from minority stakeholder Comcast Corp CMCSA ahead of the planned 2024 acquisition.

ahead of the planned 2024 acquisition. Recently, Loeb repurchased a "significant stake" in the company.

Disney reported third-quarter revenue of $21.5 billion, up 26% year-over-year ahead of a Street estimate of $20.5 billion.

Disney reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, beating a Street estimate of $1 per share.

Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.58% at $115.85 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

DIS shares traded higher by 0.58% at $115.85 in the premarket on the last check Monday. Photo by Anthony Quintano via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia