Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is a hands-on leader who often promptly responds to the complaints customers raise through Twitter. What Happened: Recently, Musk took to Twitter to reaffirm his commitment to providing good service.

“Note I am putting a lot of time personally into advancing Tesla Service to make it awesome,” the billionaire said.

“Hopefully, this is starting to be felt by Tesla owners,” he added.

His statement came in response to a customer complaint regarding a rescheduled appointment at the behest of Tesla. A user going by the Twitter handle @austinhinson_ shared that his service was rescheduled within 24 hours of an appointment that had been scheduled two weeks prior.

He noted that Tesla charges $100 for users to change an appointment from their end within 24 hours of the scheduled time. “Service needs to be addressed,” he added.

So Tesla gets to charge me $100 to change my appointment 24 within 24 hours, but this appointment has been scheduled for 2 weeks and they’re just now telling me this? Service needs to be addressed. pic.twitter.com/WvwYsbRYhn — Austin Hinson (@austinhinson_) September 7, 2022

Replying to the issue raised, Musk said, “You’re right, we should credit Tesla owners $100 if we change appointments with less than 24 hours notice. Should be reciprocal.”

He also said Tesla North America is aiming for same-hour service for more than 50% of the complaints.

Tesla North America aiming for >50% same hour service — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2022

See also: Tesla China's Strong August Comeback, Rivian To Drive Across The Atlantic, Talent Drain At Lucid: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Another user asked Tesla Service to focus on the quality of repairs and customer service. He noted that many times customers receive their vehicles with damage that wasn’t there before the visit and are treated poorly by representatives. In reply. Musk said, “Please lmk when that happens.”

When asked whether Tesla can increase the mobile service fleet for Australia, he replied in the affirmative and also added that service needs to ramp up in the country as the Tesla fleet there is growing rapidly.

Why It’s Important: Tesla, while being the electric vehicle market leader, can’t be complacent about its positioning, as competition from both legacy automakers and EV startups intensifies. Service could be one of the areas where it can differentiate itself from the crowded field.

In late July, Musk tweeted that he is working with the Tesla Service team to provide “same-hour” service as often as possible, applying Formula 1 pit crew techniques.

Tesla closed Friday’s session 3.60% higher at $299.68, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of tesla.com and Tesla Owners Club Belgium on flickr