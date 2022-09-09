by

NaaS Technology Inc NAAS entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Chinese manufacturer Newrizon to cooperate in the field of smart connected new energy commercial vehicles.

NaaS and Newrizon will both draw upon the advantages that each possesses in terms of technology, resources, and services.

The strategic partnership aims to establish a new charging network, facilitate the formation of an intelligent charging ecosystem, and accelerate the popularization of new energy commercial vehicles.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAC), the market penetration rate for new energy commercial vehicles reached 10.2% in July 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, NaaS' services covered 358 major cities in China, connecting 44,000 charging stations and 400,000 charging connectors.

Price Action: NAAS shares closed lower by 2.14% at $5.50 on Thursday.

