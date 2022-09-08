- Shopify Inc SHOP announced critical leadership changes. It appointed Jeff Hoffmeister as the CFO.
- Hoffmeister succeeds Amy Shapero, who stepped down following its third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on October 27, 2022.
- Hoffmeister will join Shopify from Morgan Stanley MS, where he spent over two decades in its Technology Investment Banking group.
- Shopify promoted VP of Product Kaz Nejatian to the additional role of COO, effective immediately.
- Nejatian succeeded Toby Shannan, who retired from his role and is likely to join Shopify’s board effective January 1, 2023.
- Shannan will serve as a special advisor through the end of the year.
- Shopify reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year, to $1.29 billion, missing the consensus of $1.71 billion. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.03) missed the consensus of $0.03.
- Shopify looks to downsize by 1,000 workers, or 10% of its global workforce, marking a retreat from its pandemic bet on e-commerce growth.
- Founder and CEO Tobi Lütke justified the layoffs citing the resumption of old shopping habits and pull back on online orders.
- Price action: SHOP shares traded lower by 0.69% at $30.75 on the last check Thursday.
