Twitter Inc TWTR shares are trading higher Wednesday following reports suggesting a Delaware judge denied Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's request to delay the Twitter trial.

According to a Reuters report, a judge ruled Wednesday that Musk can use a whistleblower's claims in his legal case against Twitter, but he can't delay the trial over his attempt to walk away from the $44 billion deal.

"I am convinced that even four weeks’ delay would risk further harm to Twitter," said Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery.

Musk's legal team attempted to delay the five-day trial on Tuesday so Musk could investigate claims from whistleblower Peiter Zatko.

An attorney for Musk said in a statement following the ruling that Musk's legal team is "hopeful that winning the motion to amend takes us one step closer to the truth coming out in that courtroom."

TWTR Price Action: Twitter has a 52-week high of $54.57 and a 52-week low of $31.30.

The stock was up 5.33% at $40.71 at time of publication.

Photo: Photo Mix from Pixabay.