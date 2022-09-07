- Terreno Realty Corp TRNO has acquired an industrial property in Anaheim, California, for $7.3 million.
- The 1.2-acre improved land parcel at 3091 East Coronado Street is adjacent to the intersection of CA SR 91 (The Riverside Freeway) and CA SR 57 (The Orange Freeway).
- Further, Terreno Realty has executed a lease for the property commencing immediately and ending December 2027 with a Southern California investment group facilitating commissary services.
- The lease will result in an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.0%.
- The company held $10 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: TRNO shares are trading higher by 0.90% at $60.53 on the last check Wednesday.
