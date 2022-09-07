ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Terreno Realty Acquires California Property For $7.3M

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Terreno Realty Acquires California Property For $7.3M
  • Terreno Realty Corp TRNO has acquired an industrial property in Anaheim, California, for $7.3 million.
  • The 1.2-acre improved land parcel at 3091 East Coronado Street is adjacent to the intersection of CA SR 91 (The Riverside Freeway) and CA SR 57 (The Orange Freeway).
  • Further, Terreno Realty has executed a lease for the property commencing immediately and ending December 2027 with a Southern California investment group facilitating commissary services.
  • The lease will result in an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.0%.
  • The company held $10 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: TRNO shares are trading higher by 0.90% at $60.53 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsGeneral