NIO, UiPath And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 7:48 AM | 1 min read
NIO, UiPath And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • UiPath Inc. PATH shares dropped 21.1% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH declined 17.5% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 91% on Tuesday.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT declined 8.1% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday. DBV Technologies, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.35 per share.
  • FIGS, Inc. FIGS fell 6.3% to $10.35 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Tuesday.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC fell 6.3% to $20.71 in pre-market trading. DWAC shares dropped over 11% on Tuesday following reports suggesting the shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend the deadline by a year for its merger with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology.
  • Frontline Ltd. FRO fell 5.7% to $12.25 in pre-market trading. Frontline shares gained 9% on Tuesday after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $11 to $16.
  • NIO Inc. NIO fell 5.3% to $16.19 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results. NIO also said it sees Q3 revenue of $1,918 billion to $2,030 billion.
  • FLEX LNG Ltd. FLNG dropped 4.2% to $30.93 in pre-market trading.

Also check this out: Nasdaq Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Speakers.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Pre-Market LosersTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas