U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher after recording losses in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session.

UiPath Inc. PATH shares dropped 21.1% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH declined 17.5% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 91% on Tuesday.

DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT declined 8.1% to $2.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday. DBV Technologies, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.35 per share.

FIGS, Inc. FIGS fell 6.3% to $10.35 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Tuesday.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC fell 6.3% to $20.71 in pre-market trading. DWAC shares dropped over 11% on Tuesday following reports suggesting the shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company's proposal to extend the deadline by a year for its merger with Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology.

Frontline Ltd. FRO fell 5.7% to $12.25 in pre-market trading. Frontline shares gained 9% on Tuesday after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $11 to $16.

NIO Inc. NIO fell 5.3% to $16.19 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results. NIO also said it sees Q3 revenue of $1,918 billion to $2,030 billion.

FLEX LNG Ltd. FLNG dropped 4.2% to $30.93 in pre-market trading.

