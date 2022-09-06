by

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY has named Laura Crossen as interim Chief Financial Officer effective Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Arnal jumped to his death from a New York City building on Friday. Two days earlier, he had put forth the retailer’s restructuring plans, including job cuts and store closures.

The company had recently seen the departure of its CEO Mark Tritton who was replaced after the company’s unimpressive earnings for two consecutive quarters.

Price Action: BBBY shares are trading lower by 14% at $7.43 on the last check Tuesday.

