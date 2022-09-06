by

has launched its battery-swapping system and Smart scooters in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. The products will also be launched in other cities in Israel in the future in partnership with Metro Motor and Paz Group.

Metro Motor is a two-wheel vehicle distributor in Israel and Paz Group is energy, gas, and retail group in Israel.

The companies will launch10 battery swapping locations and anticipate deploying to 35 battery swapping stations by the end of 2022 and more than 150 stations within four years.

“First, two-wheeled vehicles are traffic jam busters in an age of road congestion. Second, this is a breakthrough that heralds the transition into smart and green transportation through cooperation that will allow battery swapping at gas stations, turning them into venues for alternative energy supply,” said Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality deputy mayor Meital Lehavi.

Gogoro Smart scooters have smart vehicle technology and include features like Gogoro App and Bio-authentication.

Price Action: GGR shares are trading lower by 0.52% at $4.50 on the last check Tuesday.

