- SoftBank Group Corp SFTBY might invest $35 million in Indian car service and repair firm GoMechanic, Reuters reported.
- SoftBank has been in discussions with GoMechanic for more than nine months and was initially uncomfortable with the Indian firm's valuation request of $1 billion.
- Vision Fund's early-stage talks with GoMechanic are being held around a $600-700 million valuation.
- Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah and existing investor Tiger Global are also planning to invest in the $100 million funding round.
- GoMechanic was valued at $300 million last year with annual revenue of around $40 million.
- The investment is supposedly one of the Japanese investor's smallest bets in India by its Vision Fund, two sources told Reuters.
- According to Venture Intelligence, SoftBank invested almost $4 billion last year, including digital payments firm Paytm and online education firm Unacademy.
- According to the report, SoftBank is looking at a more measured approach when its boss Masayoshi Son said SoftBank would invest much less this year than in 2021, following a record $26.2 billion quarterly loss at its Vision Fund on falling tech valuations.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.