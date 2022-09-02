- Nvidia Corp NVDA elaborated on U.S.'s new license requirement for exports into China and Russia, acknowledged Needham analyst Rajvindra S. Gill.
- Future A100 (and eventual H100) exports are subject to license requirements.
- The company included $400 million in potential data center sales (mainly A100 related) in their 3Q23 guide subject to the new requirements.
- In Gill's view, the hardened government stance presents a significant headwind to the business.
- Gill lowered his Data Center related estimates to account for this risk.
- He reiterated a Buy on Nvidia. His price target moves from $185 to $170 on his reduced FY24 (CY23) non-GAAP EPS estimate of $4.61 (down from $5.00).
- The analyst's Buy rating factored in attractive valuation, superior balance sheet, and artificial intelligence capability will be crucial during the COVID-19 outbreak, especially regarding medical research and genomics. Datacenter build-outs are robust as the cloud accelerates throughout the world.
- Gill said the data center, the end-market that he views as NVDA's most significant growth engine, is experiencing a recovery as hyper-scale sales have ramped the past few quarters, and visibility has improved.
- He expects the competitive dynamics in the data center market will exert pressure on the company's long-term positioning.
- However, several industries will transition to AI-based systems faster. Moreover, Gaming sales are expected to rebound post-COVID-19, especially as the number of games with ray-tracing capabilities ramps.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 1.66% at $137.12 on the last check Friday.
