A Balanced Case For Nvidia: A Bullish Analyst Grows 'More Concerned' For The Chipmaker's Prospects

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 1:41 PM | 1 min read
  • Nvidia Corp NVDA elaborated on U.S.'s new license requirement for exports into China and Russia, acknowledged Needham analyst Rajvindra S. Gill.
  • Future A100 (and eventual H100) exports are subject to license requirements. 
  • The company included $400 million in potential data center sales (mainly A100 related) in their 3Q23 guide subject to the new requirements. 
  • In Gill's view, the hardened government stance presents a significant headwind to the business. 
  • Gill lowered his Data Center related estimates to account for this risk.
  • He reiterated a Buy on Nvidia. His price target moves from $185 to $170 on his reduced FY24 (CY23) non-GAAP EPS estimate of $4.61 (down from $5.00). 
  • The analyst's Buy rating factored in attractive valuation, superior balance sheet, and artificial intelligence capability will be crucial during the COVID-19 outbreak, especially regarding medical research and genomics. Datacenter build-outs are robust as the cloud accelerates throughout the world. 
  • Gill said the data center, the end-market that he views as NVDA's most significant growth engine, is experiencing a recovery as hyper-scale sales have ramped the past few quarters, and visibility has improved. 
  • He expects the competitive dynamics in the data center market will exert pressure on the company's long-term positioning.
  • However, several industries will transition to AI-based systems faster. Moreover, Gaming sales are expected to rebound post-COVID-19, especially as the number of games with ray-tracing capabilities ramps.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 1.66% at $137.12 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

