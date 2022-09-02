ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Volkswagen, Foxconn Begin Factory Bubbles To Withstand Chengdu Lockdown: Bloomberg

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 7:52 AM | 1 min read
Volkswagen, Foxconn Begin Factory Bubbles To Withstand Chengdu Lockdown: Bloomberg
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY has formed a bubble by keeping its workers on-site in their factories in Chengdu, Bloomberg reported.
  • The move comes after Chengdu locked down about 21.2 million residents to contain the rising COVID-19 cases.
  • RelatedChina Locks Down 21M Chengdu Residents As COVID-19 Cases Spur In Megacity
  • Hence, Volkswagen, which operates a factory along with its local partner China FAW Group Co, has gone into a closed loop system to ensure uninterrupted production.
  • The report noted Foxconn Technology Group, an Apple Inc. AAPL supplier, has also undertaken similar steps at its facility.
  • Closed loop, or factory bubble is used by China to ensure the running of economic activities while attempting to control the spread of the pandemic.
  • Chengdu is the largest city to be locked down after Shanghai was shut down for two months earlier this year. 
  • "Everyone was trying to understand what they could do from an operational point of view of their business, as well from the individual point of view," said Massimo Bagnasco, chair of the southwest China chapter, European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares closed lower by 1.51% at $18.23 on Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral