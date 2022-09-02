ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Meta Selects Qualcomm For Accomplish Metaverse Ambitions

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 7:41 AM | 1 min read
Meta Selects Qualcomm For Accomplish Metaverse Ambitions
  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META agreed to use Qualcomm Inc QCOM produced custom chipsets for its Quest virtual reality devices at Berlin's consumer electronics conference, Reuters reports.
  • Their engineering and product teams will collaborate to produce the chips powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon platforms.
  • The chips will be optimized specifically for the Quest's system specifications.
  • Also Read: Read Why Qualcomm Failed To Mark AI Chip Debut With Meta
  • Meta will continue working to develop some of its novel silicon solutions.
  • Meta has relied on Qualcomm's chips for its virtual reality devices for years, including its most recent Quest2 headset, which captures about 90% of the virtual reality hardware market.
  • Meta chose Qualcomm for the second model of the company's Ray-Ban smart glasses,
  • Earlier, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano acknowledged its growing relationship with Facebook.
  • Recently Meta lost its virtual reality social platform Horizon VP Vivek Sharma.
  • The TFI International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Meta's metaverse hardware/headset business has slowed. The analyst cut his shipment forecast for the category by 25-35% to 7 million-8 million for 2022. 
  • Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.15% at $165.12 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia