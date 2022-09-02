by

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META agreed to use Qualcomm Inc QCOM produced custom chipsets for its Quest virtual reality devices at Berlin's consumer electronics conference, Reuters reports.

The chips will be optimized specifically for the Quest's system specifications.

Meta will continue working to develop some of its novel silicon solutions.

Meta has relied on Qualcomm's chips for its virtual reality devices for years, including its most recent Quest2 headset, which captures about 90% of the virtual reality hardware market.

Meta chose Qualcomm for the second model of the company's Ray-Ban smart glasses,

Earlier, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano acknowledged its growing relationship with Facebook.

Recently Meta lost its virtual reality social platform Horizon VP Vivek Sharma.

The TFI International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Meta's metaverse hardware/headset business has slowed. The analyst cut his shipment forecast for the category by 25-35% to 7 million-8 million for 2022.

META shares traded lower by 0.15% at $165.12 in the premarket on the last check Friday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

