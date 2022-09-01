ñol

T-Mobile Joins Bevy Of Companies Opting For Downsizing Employee Workforce

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 7:30 AM | 1 min read
  • T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS has laid off workers in its network operations and engineering group, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The layoffs are a part of a restructuring program that eliminated thousands of jobs since the company merged with Sprint two years ago.
  • A terminated employee disclosed that the latest layoffs occurred lately among managers and executives.
  • Other T-Mobile workers shared losing their jobs on internet forums.
  • T-Mobile acknowledged the move as part of continuing organizational shifts.
  • T-Mobile had about 80,000 workers after it closed its takeover. It ended in 2021 with 75,000 workers.
  • In July, T-Mobile increased the amount of its expected cost savings from the Sprint deal by $200 million to a range of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion.
  • T-Mobile added 380 thousand postpaid net accounts and 1.7 million postpaid net customer additions, more than AT&T Inc T and Verizon Communications Inc VZ combined and the highest Q2 ever. 
  • Various companies, including Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, and Meta Platforms Inc META, reportedly looked to downsize their workforce or ease their hiring pace amid the present macro uncertainties.
  • Price Action: TMUS shares traded lower by 0.17% at $143.73 premarket on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

