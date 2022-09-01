by

T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS has laid off workers in its network operations and engineering group, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The layoffs are a part of a restructuring program that eliminated thousands of jobs since the company merged with Sprint two years ago.

A terminated employee disclosed that the latest layoffs occurred lately among managers and executives.

Other T-Mobile workers shared losing their jobs on internet forums.

T-Mobile acknowledged the move as part of continuing organizational shifts.

T-Mobile had about 80,000 workers after it closed its takeover. It ended in 2021 with 75,000 workers.

In July, T-Mobile increased the amount of its expected cost savings from the Sprint deal by $200 million to a range of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion.

T-Mobile added 380 thousand postpaid net accounts and 1.7 million postpaid net customer additions, more than AT&T Inc T and Verizon Communications Inc VZ combined and the highest Q2 ever.

Various companies, including Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, and Meta Platforms Inc META, reportedly looked to downsize their workforce or ease their hiring pace amid the present macro uncertainties.

Price Action: TMUS shares traded lower by 0.17% at $143.73 premarket on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

