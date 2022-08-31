ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Chipotle Tests This New Spicy Chicken Item In Denver & Indianapolis

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 7:19 AM | 1 min read
Chipotle Tests This New Spicy Chicken Item In Denver & Indianapolis
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG is testing a new Chicken Al Pastor menu item in 94 restaurants across the Denver and Indianapolis regions.
  • Chicken Al Pastor has the flavor of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro, and fresh lime juice.
  • The company had previously launched a chicken variation, Pollo Asado, in March.
  • Chicken Al Pastor will be available alongside all permanent menu items for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at select locations in Denver and Indianapolis for a limited time. 
  • "We created Chicken Al Pastor to fuel our fans who have been craving spicy chicken from Chipotle," said chief marketing officer Chris Brandt.
  • Price Action: CMG shares closed lower by 1.62% at $1,612.50 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsRestaurantsGeneral