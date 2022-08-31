- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG is testing a new Chicken Al Pastor menu item in 94 restaurants across the Denver and Indianapolis regions.
- Chicken Al Pastor has the flavor of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro, and fresh lime juice.
- The company had previously launched a chicken variation, Pollo Asado, in March.
- Chicken Al Pastor will be available alongside all permanent menu items for in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at select locations in Denver and Indianapolis for a limited time.
- "We created Chicken Al Pastor to fuel our fans who have been craving spicy chicken from Chipotle," said chief marketing officer Chris Brandt.
- Price Action: CMG shares closed lower by 1.62% at $1,612.50 on Tuesday.
