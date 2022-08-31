- According to satellite data, China's retail activity flatlined in August, with e-commerce demand especially weak, suggesting consumer caution due to the ongoing Covid Zero policy and elevated unemployment, Bloomberg reports.
- Activity at Chinese e-commerce companies' distribution centers was even lower than during 2020, based on the movement of trucks around such areas.
- The data suggest that weak earnings by e-commerce juggernauts like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA could continue as households cut back on spending.
- Alibaba posted its first-ever drop in quarterly revenue for the three months ended in June.
- That weakness also extended to brick-and-mortar retailers, with the change in the number of cars in shopping mall parking lots in August well below the same month in 2021.
- Retail sales fell from March through May as the shutdowns in Shanghai and dozens of other cities confined activities.
- The lockdowns and the broader economic slowdown have had an adverse impact on Chinese households' outlook on the future and undermined their willingness to spend.
- China's manufacturing sector contracted with a 20% decline in intercity truck flows in August, Bloomberg wrote.
- With economists predicting a bleak consumption picture, Beijing strived to use government spending on infrastructure to revive growth.
- However, data suggests that the infrastructure push has failed to offset the hit to construction activity from a deep slump in China's property market.
- Analysts say the Chinese internet stocks are making the most out of the policy stimulus, with easing regulations helping improve earnings visibility from 2H22 onwards amid the cyclical economic uptrend.
- Mizuho re-rated Alibaba as he expects GMV growth to improve as demand for discretionary products picks up during Singles' Day promotions with the reopening of the supply chain.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.77% at $95.50 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
