USDA Halts Tyson's Indiana Pork Plant Export To China: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read
USDA Halts Tyson's Indiana Pork Plant Export To China: Reuters
  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture has suspended Tyson Foods Inc's TSN pork processing plant in Logansport, Indiana, from exporting products to China, Reuters reported.
  • Neither the Agriculture department nor Tyson Foods have put forth the reason for halting exports.
  • "We work closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements," the report cited the company.
  • "We're confident our products are safe and we're hopeful consultations between the U.S. and Chinese governments will resolve this matter."
  • Tyson employed about 2,200 persons and produced three million pounds of pork daily at the Indiana plant as of 2020.
  • Price Action: TSN shares closed lower by 0.83% at $77.66 on Monday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral