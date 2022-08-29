Amesite Collaborates With NAFEO To Support Historically Black Colleges and Universities, To Aid NAFEO's $30 Million Fundraise Efforts

Amesite is collaborating with NAFEO, the only membership and advocacy association for all 106 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and 80 Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs).

Amesite will be collaborating with NAFEO on NAFEOs efforts to raise $30 million to fund the development of a complete Enterprise Learning Community Environment® to provide learning opportunities to professionals in partnership with NAFEO members. If successful, $10 million is currently contemplated to be spent on Amesite technology to support the ambitious aims of the partnership.

Amesite Inc., AMST announced that it has partnered with the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) to deliver a complete Enterprise Learning Community Environment® (LCESM) for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

NAFEO’s LCESM will deliver everything from first outreach in learner enrollment to certificates of completion – in one streamlined system – allowing HBCUs to expand partnerships with business, academic, and community organizations to identify and address professional skills gaps, as well as support upskilling needs of expanding alumni markets. The best-in-class, AI-powered LCESM will be offered to NAFEO’s membership for their use in scaling learning programs with efficiency and effectiveness

Lezli Baskerville, Esq., CEO of NAFEO, stated, “For 53 years, NAFEO has championed the interests of HBCUs in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government, before international organizations, and with heads of state. With this collaboration, NAFEO will leverage its deep ties in government, academia, and philanthropy, to scale offerings by HBCUs for professional learners who so critically need them. Amesite is uniquely capable of supporting this mission because of their technology, services, and track record. Their LCESM can support NAFEO and its partner HBCUs in delivering their own branded and sustainable programs to reach millions of learners around the globe.”

NAFEO is “the voice for blacks in higher education,” as the nation’s only membership and advocacy association for the 106 public, private and land-grant, 2-and 4-year, graduate, and professional Historically Black Colleges and Universities and 80 Predominantly Black Institutions.

NAFEO members enroll more than 700,000 students, they have 72,000 faculty, and 7 million alumni worldwide.

HBCUs have a $15 billion short-term economic impact.

HBCUs graduate 50% of African American public school education professionals and in excess of 40% of African Americans who earn advanced degrees in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); 60% of African American health professionals; 52% of African Americans in agriculture and sustainability disciplines, and 44% of African Americans with Communications Technology degrees.

Amesite Founder & CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry commented, “This collaboration will rely on the technology and service capability of our V5 platform to deliver professional learning for NAFEO’s partners at scale, remaining true to these storied universities’ missions, visions, and values and honoring their brands. Serving as NAFEO’s technology partner means that together, we will be able to deliver affordable learning programs at scale that are effective and sustainable for NAFEO and its HBCU member universities.

