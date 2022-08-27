Kim Jong-un Builds Eight New Luxury Mansions 'To Confuse Enemies Plotting Assassination': Report

North Korea's "supreme leader" Kim Jong-un has built himself eight new luxury mansions to hide his whereabouts from the enemies, a new analysis from North Korea Leadership Watch revealed.

What Happened: The mansions are built in the ultra-secretive Ch'angkwangsan Compound in the heart of Pyongyang to confuse potential assassins.

The research also revealed a new guard building and several plots of land that could be used for future mansions.

See Also: To Russia With Hate: Crowdfunding Sites Raise Money For Ukraine Army Via 'Revenge Messages' For Putin's Forces On Rocket Shells

An expert on the elite members of North Korea, Michael Madden, said the series of mansions makes a "decapitation strike" much harder, Metro reported.

"This would be an attack from outside the country targeting the North Korean leadership, along with command and control over its military assets," he added.

Kim's new palatial mansions are at the heart of power – sitting across the street from the ruling party's Central Committee Departments' office buildings, which supervise the government, security, and military organizations. The area is also near venues where North Korean leadership holds national events.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Photo: Courtesy of Janne Wittoeck on flickr