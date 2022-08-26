Ulta Beauty Sees No Signs Of Trade-Down, Says This Analyst

- Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA and raised the price target to $505 from $485, with an upside of 22%.
- The analyst raised the price target after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Tong said, like many in consumer, Ulta’s growth slowed in late June/early July but then quickly rebounded, which has continued into Q3.
- The analyst noted that with all key sub-categories growth in double digits in Q2, the company is seeing no signs of trade-down across its customer base, no matter the income cohort.
- She believes 2H will see a more competitive and promotional environment amongst retailers in general, especially for holidays.
- Tong added there is an upside opportunity based on the strength of the Beauty category and Ulta’s high-income skewing customer base and market share gains.
- Price Action: ULTA shares are trading lower by 1.38% at $413.48 on the last check Friday.
