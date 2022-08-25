Meta, Twitter Removed Provocative Accounts Promoting Pro-West Narratives From Middle East, A Study Finds

- In July and August, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META and Twitter Inc TWTR removed accounts that pushed pro-Western content to audiences in the Middle East and Russian-speaking Central Asia, the Wall Street Journal reports citing Graphika.
- They also removed posts criticizing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- The posts reportedly included anti-extremism messaging and sought to back Western foreign policy.
- Some accounts focused on China’s treatment within its borders of Muslim minorities.
- More recently, posts criticized Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine.
- The social-media accounts shared news articles from media outlets funded by the U.S. government, including Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, and links to websites backed by the U.S. military.
- The accounts criticized Russia’s relationship with the Taliban after it regained control of Afghanistan.
- Russia has penalized social media platforms for retaining inappropriate content.
- The EU threatened the companies to take measures to counter deepfakes and fake accounts on their platforms or else face repercussions.
- India has also tightened its stance on social media companies for allegedly spreading misinformation and hatred.
- Price Action: META shares traded higher by 1.4% at $165.55 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
