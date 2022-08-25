Alibaba Kicks Off Annual Maker Festival In Support Of SMEs

- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA kicked off its seventh Maker Festival in Guangdong, China, the province with the maximum Taobao stores, Pandaily reports.
- Founded in 2016, the Maker Festival evolved into Alibaba's flagship event.
- This year's seven-day event brings together established brands and budding entrepreneurs in a day-long entrepreneurship forum on August 24, followed by a showcase of creations from 100 merchants in an offline exhibition from August 26 to 30.
- Alibaba shared new support measures for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on its e-commerce platforms Taobao and Tmall.
- For the Maker Festival 2022, Taobao and Tmall will double down on merchant support measures which will center around reducing operating costs.
- During the last fiscal year, Taobao and Tmall waived fees on specific platform tools and services to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.
- On Taobao and Tmall, over 20,000 newly joined merchants generated over 1 million yuan ($145,730) in GMV during the second quarter of 2022.
- China's shopping extravaganza "618" (from May 31 to June 18) registered a GMV of 695.9 billion RMB from the major e-commerce platforms.
- The GMV of traditional e-commerce platforms was 582.6 billion, led by Alibaba.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 3.25% at $95.96 premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Rico Shen via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.