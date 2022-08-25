Taiwanese Boy Says He Got Blocked On Chinese TikTok For Calling Xi Jinping A 'Fatty'

A Taiwanese boy has said he was banned from TikTok's Chinese version, Douyin, for calling President Xi Jinping "a fatty."

What Happened: In a YouTube video, Taiwanese-Canadian Daniel Ku was seen asking several Taiwanese citizens about their opinion on China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunyin, who emphasized the one-nation theory using gastronomic connections.

Chunyin had earlier said in a tweet that since Baidu Maps show numerous dumpling and noodle restaurants in Taipei, "Taiwan has always been a part of China."

"Plates don't cheat. Taiwan has always been a part of China. The long-lost child will eventually return home."

In response, the young Taiwanese boy said that Chinese propagandists are "probably just talking nonsense."

The interviewer then shifted his question and asked if Douyin videos often mention Taiwan or Hua's restaurant theory. The boy smirked and, in response, said, "My TikTok account got banned."

He added that the Chinese short-video platform locked his account after he casually posted, "China's Xi Jinping is a fatty."

Meanwhile, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen warned Beijing that it would pay "a heavy price will be paid for invading or attempting to invade Taiwan."

