Biden Says He Didn't Get 'Advance Notice' About FBI Search Of Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home

President Joe Biden said he didn’t have “advance notice” of the search conducted by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

What Happened: Biden’s comments came as he addressed student loan debt cancelation at the White House on Wednesday, reported Fox News.

"None. Zero. Not one single bit,” said Biden. He told reporters at the conclusion of his remarks.

"I didn't have any advance notice.”

This month, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved of the FBI action on Trump’s home.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, a senior White House official told CBS White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe that the West Wing didn’t get an advanced “heads up” on the search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida estate.

Trump said on Truth Social that Mar-a-Lago was “under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” as the developments took place.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, a company that is due to go public via a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

Trump’s legal team and FBI exchanged notes and interacted in the months leading up to the search. The exchanges were cordial initially.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Digital World Acquisition shares closed 0.5% lower at $30.15 in the regular session and fell another 0.3% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

