Twitter, Zoom Video And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 29.9% to $29.01 after declining around 14% on Monday.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX fell 23.1% to $11.30 after the company announced the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation study of FHD-286.
- Wag! Group Co. PET dropped 20.4% to $6.07. Wag! Recently posted Q2 revenue of $12.8 million.
- DLocal Limited DLO fell 15.5% to $24.99. Dlocal reported second-quarter revenue growth of 71.6% year-over-year to $101.2 million, beating the consensus of $98.53 million.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM fell 15.2% to $82.63. Zoom Video reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company ended the quarter with 204,100 Enterprise customers, up 18% year-over-year.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 13.3% to $4.58. The company announced it has entered into strategic partnership with Guyguide to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV dropped 9.2% to $19.07 as the company posted a wider Q2 loss.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 8.9% to $3.26 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Evotec SE EVO dropped 8.4% to $11.71.
- NuVasive, Inc. NUVA fell 7.5% to $45.17.
- IHS Holding Limited IHS fell 7.3% to $7.22. IHS Holding recently reported Q2 EPS results down year-over-year.
- 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM dropped 6.6% to $15.13.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR fell 6% to $40.44 after an ex-Twitter executive alleged that the social media company has reckless and negligent security policies.
