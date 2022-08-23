Splash Beverage Group's Pulpoloco Sangria Chosen By 7-Eleven's Brands With Heart Campaign

Learn More about Splash Beverage Group by gaining access to the latest research report
7-Eleven Inc.'s Brands with Heart event is returning for the fourth time.
The program is designed to give brands the opportunity to enter one of the leading retail channels in the country and introduce their products to 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® customers throughout the U.S. Competition is stiff, and only a few emerging brands are selected.
Splash Beverage Group Inc. SBEV was proud to announce that its sangria beverage brand Pulpoloco was selected for 7-Eleven’s Brands with Heart event.
The company reports that Pulpoloco is made in Spain using the freshest, most authentic ingredients and recipes — also with a modern, sustainable twist on a traditional sangria through earth-friendly innovation like its low-carbon footprint paper can.
Splash Beverage Group looks to be an innovator in the beverage industry that manages and presents a variety of natural and healthy beverages. It owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage brands, including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT tequilas, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Very similar to Celsius HoldingsCELH in its early stages.
Splash’s latest focus is on Qplash, a new brand that it says provides beverages and coffee to businesses that are underserved by the traditional beverage distribution model.
According to Splash Beverage Group, “As the premier leader in convenience, 7-Eleven is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful difference in our communities and for the planet. Our philosophy to lead through service fuels our commitment to create positive change both in our stores and in our communities. 7-Eleven is proud to set the standard for sustainable retailing in the convenience industry."
Other brands that have been selected include Kellogg Co.’s K RXBAR, Hershey Co.’s HSY SkinnyPop, Chunk Nibbles, wildwonder, Better Bites Bakery, BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery, and Agua Bonita.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash says its strategy is concentrated on rapidly developing early-stage brands already in its portfolio and acquiring and accelerating brands that have high visibility or innovators within their respective categories. Splash is also rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. The company says it leverages operational efficiencies to manage potential risks arising from its numerous beverage brands.
Splash reports being led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and is driving sales from product launch into the billions.
Other top players in the specialty food and beverage market include giants such as Ambev S.A. ABEV, Monster Beverage MNST, Amtech Systems Inc. ASYS Vita Coco COCO.
