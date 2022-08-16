Here's Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket

- Global investors trimmed Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA fintech affiliate Ant Group Co's valuation before its suspended initial public offering, Bloomberg reports.
- Fidelity Investments slashed its estimate for Ant to $70 billion at the end of May, down from $78 billion in June 2021 and $235 billion just before Ant's IPO suspension in November 2020.
- BlackRock, Inc BLK reduced the value to $151 billion as of March from $174 billion, while T. Rowe Price Group, Inc TROW trimmed it to $112 billion as of May, down from $189 billion in 2021.
- Ant's profit fell 17% for the March quarter amid an ongoing regulatory overhaul.
- Investors including Warburg Pincus Capital Corp WPCA, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Silver Lake, and Temasek Holdings Pte had invested in Ant at $150 billion four years ago.
- Ant is amid restructuring to beef up capital, curbing consumer lending, and shuffling its management.
- Jack Ma weighed ceding his control of 50.52% voting rights in the firm.
- China quashed Ant's $34 billion-plus IPO in 2020 at the eleventh hour, forcing the technology firm to restructure as a financial holding company regulated by China's central bank.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.33% at $92.95 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Rico Shen via Wikimedia
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.