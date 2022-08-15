Yum China Seeks Primary Listing In Hong Kong

- Yum China Holdings Inc YUMC has applied for a primary listing in Hong Kong to avoid the risk of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.
- The company has received acknowledgment today from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) regarding the application for the Proposed Primary Conversion.
- The move comes amidst the tight regulatory scrutiny on Chinese companies.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell.
- The company will become dual primary listed on the NYSE and HKEX, subject to approvals.
- "Since our secondary listing in Hong Kong in 2020, we have enhanced access to our shareholders in Asia. We have diversified our investor base and tapped into additional capital pools," said Yum China CEO Joey Wat.
- Yum China expects the proposed primary conversion to happen on October 24, 2022.
- Price Action: YUMC shares are trading higher by 0.60% at $48.35 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.