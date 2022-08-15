Marqeta Gets 20% Price Target Cut, Toast Gets 20% Price Target Bump By This Analyst After Q2 Performance

- Results were solid amid a mix of macro challenges, with management from Marqeta, Inc MQ and Toast, Inc TOST having contrasting views for the remainder of the year, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev noted.
- He updated estimates & price targets post week 3 of 2Q earnings.
- Dolev maintained Marqeta with a Buy and cut the price target from $12 to $10. He hailed MQ's better than anticipated earnings, albeit the forward guidance and departure of the CEO/Founder and the COO put a slight damper on results.
- A key drag on the stock was the anticipated slowdown in growth from BNPL & crypto clients and more hesitation on behalf of fintech, he said.
- TPV for the top five customers accelerated to +48% Y/Y (vs. +39%), whereas other customers slowed from +168% to +81% Y/Y.
- The price target reflected his downward revision to the 2024 gross profit multiple amid management caution, he added.
- On the other hand, Dolev maintained Toast with a Neutral and raised the price target from $18 to $22.
- TOST printed a solid quarter for 2Q, reporting an improvement in most primary KPIs paired with an increase to the FY guide greater than the 'beat' during the quarter, he noted.
- Record new location adds GPV acceleration and strong acceleration in GPV per location were all notable positives, with some moderation to the gross and net take rates sequentially, he said.
- Dolev views the increase in GPV / location to nearly $1.4 million as the most significant positive. The price target reflected the FY24 GP multiple boost, given management's forward optimism, he added.
- Price Action: MQ shares traded higher by 1.18% at $8.61 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.