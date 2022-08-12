'Let The Dead Children Haunt Your Dreams:' Russian Journalist Holds Up Sign In Courtroom As She Gets Put On House Arrest For Anti-War Protest

A local court in Moscow on Thursday ordered house arrest, until Oct. 9, for a journalist who staged an anti-war protest on Russia's TV news channel.

Marina Ovsyannikova, who earlier said the country's police detained her, appeared at the hearing after Russia's Investigative Committee registered a criminal case against her under a law on spreading "fake news" — an offense punishable by as much as 15 years in jail.

Ovsyannikova held up a sign from inside the glass cage of the courtroom saying, "let the dead children haunt your dreams," according to Bloomberg.

The case was registered against Ovsyannikova for discrediting the Russian army after she staged a protest near the Kremlin last month, criticizing President Vladimir Putin for civilian deaths in his war in Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova, in a Telegram post, revealed that she had been repeatedly fined for protests against the war.

The journalist gained international attention after she interrupted a news show on state-owned TV news in March, staging a rare public protest weeks after Putin ordered the invasion. She appeared, holding a live broadcast sign saying, "They're lying to you.

