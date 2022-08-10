Alibaba Collaborates With South Korea's First Billion Dollar Online Grocery App: Report

- Alibaba Group Holding Limited's BABA RedMart has been instrumental in helping South Korea's first billion-dollar online grocery app, Market Kurly's overseas expansion, Bloomberg reports.
- Now Singaporeans can buy Market Kurly's ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals via the app, owned by Alibaba unit Lazada.
- The meals included frozen snacks and Korean-style cold soba from Gwanghwamun Mijin, a storied decades-old restaurant in Seoul.
- The online grocery app looks to expand from the initial launch of 44 products to chilled food and possibly non-food daily products in the future.
- "Singapore is a melting pot of culture and food," Market Kurly CEO Sophie Kim said. Lazada and RedMart's "nationwide reach allows us to tap their expertise and skills, and the ability for us to use that data for future product roll-outs."
- Market Kurly braced for an initial public offering at home. It attracted nearly 1 trillion won ($767 million) in fundraising ahead of its debut.
- Alibaba's hunt for overseas growth has become critical to offset sluggish demand at home. Its Southeast Asian offshoot, Lazada, aims for local European vendors, while Alibaba's existing global platform, AliExpress, will continue to focus mainly on cross-border sales from China.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.84% at $89.51 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.