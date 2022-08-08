Tech Earnings 'Major Victory' For Bulls, Wedbush Analyst Says: 3 Names He Recommends Buying

As tech earnings taper off, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives offered his take on how the reporting season shaped up for the sector.
Better-than-feared Earnings: The June quarter earnings season was a major victory for tech bulls, Ives said. Enterprise spending, cloud-driven budgets, consumer product/e-commerce demand, and even digital advertising were "much better than feared," the analyst said.
FAANGs and Microsoft Corporation MSFT reported solid earnings, the analyst noted. This key barometer of consumer and enterprise spending, the analyst said, was a core catalyst for tech stocks advancing over the past month.
Tech earnings and guidance were relatively healthy, with some cautionary signs, belying expectations of economists, “tech perma-bears” and market pundits, the analyst said.
Clearly, it was not the “guidance Armageddon” expected by tech skeptics, he added.
Read Benzinga's preview of the upcoming week's earnings
What Lies Ahead: Ives sees a “bifurcated tech tape” ahead. Companies such as Snap, Inc. SNAP and ServiceNow, Inc. NOW, according to the analyst, will likely see incremental headwinds during the “recession-like” macro period.
The analyst is also negative about smaller tech companies with “less stable business models and unproven moats.” These companies will “struggle mightily” over the coming quarters and multiples will continue to compress for many unprofitable tech names with choppy execution, he added.
Ives, however, said fourth industrial revolution tech trends aren’t likely to be impacted by the slower near-term period of growth over the next six to nine months. Wedbush remains bullish on tech stocks into the second half of the year, he added.
Wedbush’s Top 3 Tech Stock Picks Into Year-End:
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT: Redmond is a beneficiary of strong Azure growth trajectory.
- Apple, Inc. AAPL: As China and supply issues resolve, the company remains laser-focused on the upcoming iPhone 14 model.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW: The company stands to capitalize on the multi-year tidal wave of cybersecurity enterprise spending.
Tech Stock Rating/Price Targets:
- Microsoft: Outperform/$320
- Apple: Outperform/$200
- Palo Alto: Outperform/$580
The Tech Stock Price Action: The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK closed Friday’s session down 0.23% at $147.02, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.