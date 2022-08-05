Synaptics To $205? Plus Stifel Cuts Twilio's PT From $200 To This Level

- Stifel cut the price target for Twilio Inc. TWLO from $200 to $90. Twilio shares fell 9.6% to $88.75 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA from $10 to $13. Teva Pharmaceutical shares rose 1.2% to $10.24 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho raised Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY price target from $185 to $230. Paylocity shares rose 5.2% to $238.35 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel cut the price target on YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI from $48 to $43. YETI shares rose 0.1% to $44.20 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lowered price target for Synaptics Incorporated SYNA from $225 to $205. Synaptics shares rose 0.1% to $145.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler reduced the price target on Zillow Group, Inc. ZG from $39 to $31. Zillow shares dipped 9.2% to $34.57 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. cut the price target for Open Lending Corporation LPRO from $22 to $13 Open Lending shares fell 12.4% to $9.50 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners cut the price target on Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK from $17 to $13.5. Playtika shares fell 1.2% to $11.95 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel boosted the price target on Fox Factory Holding Corp. FOXF from $88 to $115. Fox Factory shares fell 3.9% to close at $94.48 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on Health Catalyst, Inc. HCAT from $20 to $16. Health Catalyst shares dipped 16.5% to $15.25 in pre-market trading.
