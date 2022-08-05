DoorDash To $129? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Friday

- Citigroup raised the price target on DoorDash, Inc. DASH from $118 to $129. However, Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey maintained DoorDash with a Buy. DoorDash shares jumped 10.5% to $89.91 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut YETI Holdings, Inc. YETI price target from $89 to $76. However, Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. YETI shares rose 0.2% to $44.25 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities reduced Doximity, Inc. DOCS price target from $43 to $29. However, B of A Securities analyst Allen Lutz downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Doximity shares fell 16.3% to $33.69 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. reduced Itron, Inc. ITRI price target from $65 to $55. However, Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Itron shares rose 0.7% to $51.00 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG cut Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD price target from $60 to $45. However, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained the stock with a Buy. Lightspeed Commerce shares dropped 12% to close at $21.54 on Thursday.
- Stifel lowered Twilio Inc. TWLO price target from $200 to $90. However, Stifel analyst Parker Lane downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Twilio fell 9.6% to $88.75 in pre-market trading.
