Apple Inc’s AAPL iPadOS, usually released alongside an iOS update to its iPhones, could be "unusually" delayed by nearly a month, according to a Bloomberg report.
What Happened: Tech journalist and Apple watcher Mark Gurman in a column said that for the last several years, Apple has released iPad and iPhone operating system updates simultaneously in September.
But this time, Apple plans to delay the launch of iPadOS 16 until October due to an overhaul of the iPad's multitasking capabilities, Gurman reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The staggered release means that iPadOS 16 release will be closer to the launch of new Apple tablets.
Why It Matters: The iPadOS 16 beta version came under heavy criticism from many developers and users for its confusing interface and lack of compatibility with most iPads.
The operating system update includes features like a built-in weather app, improved support for external displays and Mac-like control for productivity applications.
Earlier, Gurman said the iPad is likely to morph into more of a computer and less of a phone as the iPadOS 16 will change the tablet’s multitasking interface and would make it easier to view active apps and switch between tasks.
Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 3.8% higher at $166.13 in the regular session and fell 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
