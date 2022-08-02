10 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks: Which Stocks Pay Out 3.2% To 5.5% To Investors?

Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis.

The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and tries to provide a balanced look at top sectors and value names. Many of the companies included in the index pay quarterly dividends.

At the time of writing, 27 of the 30 holdings in the Dow Jones Industrial Average pay dividends. Salesforce.com Inc CRM does not pay a dividend and Boeing Inc BA and The Walt Disney Company DIS suspended dividend payouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The overall index has a dividend yield of 2.49%. Here is a look at the top ten yielding components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Verizon Communications VZ

Price: $46.26

52-Week Range: $43.77 to $56.20

YTD Performance: -11.8%

Dividend Yield: 5.53%

Dow Inc DOW

Price: $52.46

52-Week Range: $48.30 to $71.86

YTD Performance: -7.8%

Dividend Yield: 5.34%

International Business Machines IBM

Price: $132.04

52-Week Range: $114.56 to $144.73

YTD Performance: -2.9%

Dividend Yield: 5.00%

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA

Price: $39.89

52-Week Range: $36.59 to $55.00

YTD Performance: -24.8%

Dividend Yield: 4.81%

3M Company MMM

Price: $143.36

52-Week Range: $125.65 to $202.77

YTD Performance: -19.3%

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Intel Corporation INTC

Price: $36.96

52-Week Range: $35.25 to $56.28

YTD Performance: -30.5%

Dividend Yield: 3.95%

Chevron Corporation CVX

Price: $160.51

52-Week Range: $92.86 to $182.40

YTD Performance: +34.6%

Dividend Yield: 3.54%

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM

Price: $114.21

52-Week Range: $106.09 to $172.96

YTD Performance: -29.4%

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Related Link: Only 8 Of The 30 Dow Jones Stocks Were Positive In The First Half Of 2022

Cisco Systems CSCO

Price: $45.28

52-Week Range: $40.82 to $64.29

YTD Performance: -28.3%

Dividend Yield: 3.36%

Amgen Inc AMGN

Price: $245.64

52-Week Range: $198.64 to $258.45

YTD Performance: +8.4%

Dividend Yield: 3.16%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is tracked with the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA. The ETF is down 10.3% year-to-date in 2022.

As Benzinga previously reported, the ETF was down 15.5% in the first half of 2022 with only eight of the 30 components of the index trading positive from January through June.

Dividend payouts can provide income for traders and also make many of the large cap stocks fall into the value category instead of growth, which can mean predictable earnings and dividend increases.