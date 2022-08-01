ñol

Tata Motors Records 51% Growth In July Vehicle Sales

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 1, 2022 2:44 PM | 24 seconds read
  • Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) reported sales in the domestic & international market for July 2022 of 81,790 vehicles, up 51% Y/Y.
  • Domestic vehicle sales rose 52% Y/Y to 78,978 units.
  • Electric passenger vehicles in the domestic market jumped 566% to 4,022 vehicles.
  • Domestic commercial vehicles sale gained 43% to 34,154 units.
  • Price Action: TTM shares are trading higher by 7.50% at $30.66 on the last check Monday.

