Tata Motors Records 51% Growth In July Vehicle Sales

Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) reported sales in the domestic & international market for July 2022 of 81,790 vehicles, up 51% Y/Y.

(NYSE: TTM) reported sales in the domestic & international market for July 2022 of 81,790 vehicles, up 51% Y/Y. Domestic vehicle sales rose 52% Y/Y to 78,978 units.

Electric passenger vehicles in the domestic market jumped 566% to 4,022 vehicles.

Domestic commercial vehicles sale gained 43% to 34,154 units.

Price Action: TTM shares are trading higher by 7.50% at $30.66 on the last check Monday.

