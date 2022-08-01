Xpeng Clocks 43% Vehicle Delivery Growth In July

by

XPeng Inc XPEV said its vehicle delivery for July increased 43% year-on-year to 11,524 vehicles.

The deliveries included 6,397 P7 smart sports sedans, 3,608 P5 smart family sedans, and 1,519 G3i smart compact SUVs.

6,397 P7 smart sports sedans, 3,608 P5 smart family sedans, and 1,519 G3i smart compact SUVs. The company delivered a total of 80,507 smart electric vehicles year-to-date, representing a 108% rise Y/Y.

XPeng plans to begin receiving reservations in August for its new, G9 SUV followed by an official launch in September 2022.

Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 3.85% at $25.37 premarket on the last check Monday.

XPEV shares are trading higher by 3.85% at $25.37 premarket on the last check Monday.

