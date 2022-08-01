Xpeng Clocks 43% Vehicle Delivery Growth In July

- XPeng Inc XPEV said its vehicle delivery for July increased 43% year-on-year to 11,524 vehicles.
- The deliveries included 6,397 P7 smart sports sedans, 3,608 P5 smart family sedans, and 1,519 G3i smart compact SUVs.
- The company delivered a total of 80,507 smart electric vehicles year-to-date, representing a 108% rise Y/Y.
- XPeng plans to begin receiving reservations in August for its new, G9 SUV followed by an official launch in September 2022.
- Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 3.85% at $25.37 premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.