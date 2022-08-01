China appears to be expanding its sprawling nuclear weapons testing facility in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region after halting the explosive tests in the area a quarter of a century ago.

What Happened: In an analysis of satellite photographs obtained by Nikkei Asia, a number of experts confirmed that China is strengthening its nuclear testing capability in its northwest autonomous territory.

The photographs obtained by the publication showed that extensive coverings had been erected on a mountainside and broken rocks piled up nearby as it is believed to be in the process of the excavation of a new "sixth tunnel" for testing.

The photos also relieved new Power transmission cables, and a facility was recently installed in the area for the potential use of storing high-explosives.

See Also: China's Xi Jinping Visits Xinjiang 8 Years After Controversial 'Strike Hard' Campaign Against Uyghurs

The evidence of new construction in the region was detected by a satellite 450 kilometers above Lop Nur in the southeast of Western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

"China could conduct nuclear-related tests anytime, especially since the electricity line and road system now connects Lop Nor's western military nuclear test facilities to new possible test areas in the east," an expert at a U.S. private geospatial company, AllSource Analysis, anonymously told the publication.

The tenders that the authorities from the region recently floated also indicated a planned resumption. An official Chinese procurement website in April invited bids for "10 radiation dose alarms," "12 protective suits," and "one detector of wound site taints." Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), a paramilitary organization under the CCP, had issued the invitations.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.