Twitter Makes Blue Service More Expensive — Users Aren't Impressed

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 29, 2022 6:58 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Twitter Blue price has been increased from $2.99 to $4.99 in the U.S.
  • The company says change would help continue to build some of the new features users have been seeking

Twitter, Inc's TWTR premium Blue offering, which was launched in 2021, is going to be more expensive, according to screenshots of emails shared by subscribers to the service.

What Happened: Twitter Blue subscription price has been increased to $4.99 per month from $2.99 per month in the U.S., while in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, the price has been raised to C$6.49, NZ$6.99, and A$6.99, respectively.

The price increase takes effect immediately for new subscribers. Existing customers can avail of the service at the old price until October before the hike kicks in.

“This change helps us continue to build some of the new features you’ve been asking for, improve upon the current ones you already love, and sustain our mission of supporting journalism,” Twitter said.

Upcoming features on Twitter Blue include a more frictionless reading experience, the company said.

Twitter Blue, available for in-app purchases on Twitter for iOS and Android or on Twitter.com using Stripe, provides exclusive access to premium features such as undoing tweets. It isn’t currently ad-free, although it offers such an experience on the websites of select publishers on its network.

Related Link: Snap, Twitter Lead Social Media Stocks Lower Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings

Move Receives Flak:  The action elicited a strong reaction among Twitter users. Tesla, Inc. TSLA influencer Sawyer Merritt termed it ridiculous to “just be able to customize your nav bar, read some ad free articles and upload 1080p 10 minute vids.”

Hunter Walk, the co-founder of venture capital fund Homebrew, said he would pay the revised price but not before turning off ads and “What’s Happening” trends.

 

 

Several users threatened to cancel their Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter has been caught in a quagmire over its proposed acquisition by  Elon Musk,  who has walked away from the $44-billion deal, citing a discrepancy in measuring spam account count. Twitter and Musk are now locked in a legal battle over the deal.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed Thursday’s session 2.61% higher at $40.81, according to Benzinga Pro Data.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

