- Analysts re-rated Netgear Inc NTGR following the Q2 beat.
- BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand upgraded Netgear from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $30.
- He saw Netgear reaching the inflection point of rebalancing its channel inventory after deciding to transition away from lower-priced wireless routers aligning with consumer demand for wireless routers softening last year.
- It has taken four quarters for NTGR to reach a point where inventory should rebalance by the end of the third quarter, he noted.
- The upgrade reflected inventory rebalancing near the end, strong SMB sales trends, and growth within the service provider.
- The introduction of the ProAV switches changed the growth trajectory of the segment.
- Khorsand did not expect higher sales performance from the SMB segment and found it likely to contribute to NTGR growing revenue in 2023 with the upcoming release of WiFi 7 on deck.
- Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained Netgear with an Outperform and cut the price target from $27 to $25.
- The re-rating followed the Q2 beat reflecting improving supply chain and cost reduction actions.
- Tindle expected better operating leverage as revenue growth outpaced expenses and air freight costs abated.
- CHP sales have sharply pulled back since the pandemic boom, but the inventory correction neared an end, setting up future quarters for a more normalized growth/margin profile.
- Price Action: NTGR shares traded higher by 19.50% at $24.24 on the last check Thursday.
