Analysts Place Their Bets On Azure As Microsoft Braces To Report Q4 Results

Analysts dig Microsoft Corp MSFT, which looks to report its Q4 earnings on July 26.

Heading into the quarter, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss highlighted investor concern regarding multiple cross currents potentially impacting Microsoft's results and outlook into FY23.

Weiss listed PC shipment declines pressuring Windows OEM results, FX headwinds, a weakening consumer, and overall macro weaknesses as potential risks.

However, solid feedback on the resiliency of the commercial business from his channel conversations and another set of impressive Microsoft-specific results from his most recent CIO survey bolstered his confidence.

Heading into a tricky Q4 print, Weiss narrowed his focus to the three steps he believes it would take for the stock to work through earnings.

They are, firstly, sustaining momentum in Azure growth, hitting the 47% cc target for Q4 and guiding to at least low-40's cc growth in Q1. Secondly, de-risk the outlook for FX, PCs, and a weakening consumer. Thirdly, a view towards double-digit operating income growth in FY23.

Weiss reiterated an Over Weight with a price target of $354 on Microsoft.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives noted that while FX issues were already flagged by Microsoft during the quarter with the strong dollar and remain a headwind, overall headline numbers of $52.6 billion and $2.30 should be hittable with the possibility of a slight upside given cloud strength.

His enterprise and partner checks reflect Azure growth on a cc basis in the ~46% range and roughly 43% year over year when factoring in FX headwinds.

He believes that given the macro storm clouds on the horizon, all focus will be on CEO Satya Nadella's comments and guidance around Azure growth heading into FY23.

He thinks the line in the sand is north of 40% growth as a barometer for the Street heading into Q1.

With Microsoft slowing hiring, he believes management is keenly aware of a very rocky macro that could impact demand around the edges in 2023 and is making prudent proactive expense moves which he loudly applauds.

He reiterated an Outperform on Microsoft with a PT of $340.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.87% at $264.50 on the last check Thursday.