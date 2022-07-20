ñol

GreenPower's Thirteen Vehicle Models Lists Under Transport Canada's New Incentive Program

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 2:40 PM | 1 min read
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc GP customers in Canada can receive funding under Transport Canada's newly launched incentive program for Medium and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV).
  • Thirteen of GreenPower's vehicle models are eligible for incentives from $75,000 up to $150,000, including the EV Star vehicle line up and shuttle buses.
  • The Canadian government recently announced nearly $550 million in funding for purchasing or leasing medium and heavy-duty vehicles through the iMHZEV Program.
  • Eligible GreenPower vehicles listed under the iMHZEV Program include the EV Star Cargo, EV Star Max seating, EV Star ADA, EV250 thirty-foot shuttle and EV350 forty-foot shuttle. 
  • Price Action: GP shares are trading higher by 13.93% at $3.82 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

