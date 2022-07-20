Macy's Plans Four New Off-Mall, Small-Format Stores In Fall 2022

- Macy's Inc M will open four new off-mall, small-format stores in 2022 fall as part of its Polaris strategy.
- The locations will include Market by Macy's and the first-ever dual Market by Macy's and Macy's Backstage off-price locations.
- The company focuses on repositioning its physical store footprint through its Polaris strategy.
- Macy's has decided to close its Chesterfield location and replace it with the new Market by Macy's near Chesterfield Commons.
- By the end of 2022, Macy's plans to expand Market by Macy's to eight total locations.
- Price Action: M shares are trading higher by 1.10% at $18.36 on the last check Wednesday.
