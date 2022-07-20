ñol

Macy's Plans Four New Off-Mall, Small-Format Stores In Fall 2022

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 2:34 PM | 1 min read
  • Macy's Inc M will open four new off-mall, small-format stores in 2022 fall as part of its Polaris strategy.
  • The locations will include Market by Macy's and the first-ever dual Market by Macy's and Macy's Backstage off-price locations.
  • The company focuses on repositioning its physical store footprint through its Polaris strategy. 
  • Macy's has decided to close its Chesterfield location and replace it with the new Market by Macy's near Chesterfield Commons.
  • By the end of 2022, Macy's plans to expand Market by Macy's to eight total locations.
  • Price Action: M shares are trading higher by 1.10% at $18.36 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

