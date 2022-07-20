Read Why Analysts Slashed Tempur Sealy Price Target Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX and lowered the price target to $35 (44% upside) from $38.

The analyst said Tempur Sealy is a "pretty house in an ugly neighborhood" right now, as demand trends in the bedding industry are weak on a y/y basis.

However, Griffin said the company is performing well on a relative basis versus its peers.

He added that on a longer-term basis, Tempur Sealy will benefit from its expanding DTC business, international expansion opportunities, new product introductions, and consistent cash flow generation.

UBS analyst Atul Maheswari maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy and lowered the price target to $35 from $45.

Price Action: TPX shares are trading higher by 0.62% at $24.36 on the last check Wednesday.

