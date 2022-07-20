ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read Why Analysts Slashed Tempur Sealy Price Target Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 1:03 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX and lowered the price target to $35 (44% upside) from $38.
  • The analyst said Tempur Sealy is a "pretty house in an ugly neighborhood" right now, as demand trends in the bedding industry are weak on a y/y basis.
  • However, Griffin said the company is performing well on a relative basis versus its peers.
  • He added that on a longer-term basis, Tempur Sealy will benefit from its expanding DTC business, international expansion opportunities, new product introductions, and consistent cash flow generation.
  • UBS analyst Atul Maheswari maintained a Buy rating on Tempur Sealy and lowered the price target to $35 from $45.
  • Price Action: TPX shares are trading higher by 0.62% at $24.36 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings