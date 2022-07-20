Boeing Signs MoU For 4 787-8s; Invests In AEI HorizonX

- Boeing Co BA and Azerbaijan Airlines signed an MoU for four additional fuel-efficient 787-8s at the Farnborough International Airshow.
- The Azerbaijan flag carrier currently operates two 787-8s and intends to grow its Dreamliner fleet to 10 by 2030, enabling it to open new routes across Central Asia.
- Separately, Boeing committed a $50 million investment in AEI HorizonX, a partnership with private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, to invest in transformative aerospace technologies.
- The new funding will serve as the foundation for AEI HorizonX's second venture fund (Fund II), which plans to raise $250 million to support promising start-ups in future mobility, space, sustainability, digital enterprise applications, networks, and security.
- AEI HorizonX also partners with Boeing on the company's Aerospace Xelerated program that supports seed-stage innovation across the aerospace industry.
- According to Reuters, Qatar Airways could revive an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow.
- On Monday, Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker reportedly confirmed that a provisional deal to buy at least 25 of the Boeing planes had lapsed.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $156.95 on the last check Wednesday.
