Boeing Signs MoU For 4 787-8s; Invests In AEI HorizonX

and Azerbaijan Airlines signed an MoU for four additional fuel-efficient 787-8s at the Farnborough International Airshow. The Azerbaijan flag carrier currently operates two 787-8s and intends to grow its Dreamliner fleet to 10 by 2030, enabling it to open new routes across Central Asia.

Separately, Boeing committed a $50 million investment in AEI HorizonX, a partnership with private equity firm AE Industrial Partners, to invest in transformative aerospace technologies.

The new funding will serve as the foundation for AEI HorizonX's second venture fund (Fund II), which plans to raise $250 million to support promising start-ups in future mobility, space, sustainability, digital enterprise applications, networks, and security.

AEI HorizonX also partners with Boeing on the company's Aerospace Xelerated program that supports seed-stage innovation across the aerospace industry.

According to Reuters, Qatar Airways could revive an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow.

On Monday, Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker reportedly confirmed that a provisional deal to buy at least 25 of the Boeing planes had lapsed.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $156.95 on the last check Wednesday.

