Airbus, Boeing Are Expected To Receive Sizable Air India Jet Deal: Reuters

- According to industry sources, Air India is nearing a decision on a $50 billion jet order that will be split between Airbus SE EADSY and Boeing Co BA under its new owners Tata Group, reported Reuters.
- The order is expected to comprise up to 300 narrowbodies and up to 70 wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A350s, Boeing 787s, and Boeing 777s.
- One source cautioned that the conclusion was still unpredictable, and another claimed that a decision may be "imminent."
- The deal would be valued at about $50 billion at list pricing, but after significant industry concessions, it would be more like $20–25 billion.
- Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun flew to India ahead of this week's airshow, where the U.S. company is keen to showcase a revival of its 737 MAX, and both plane makers are hungry for deals in the depressed wide-body market, stated the sources.
- Price Action: BA shares closed higher by 5.69% at $156.13 and EADSY higher by 3.51% at $27.12 on Tuesday.
- Photo via Company
