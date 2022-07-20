Airbus, Boeing Are Expected To Receive Sizable Air India Jet Deal: Reuters

by

According to industry sources, Air India is nearing a decision on a $50 billion jet order that will be split between Airbus SE EADSY and Boeing Co BA under its new owners Tata Group, reported Reuters.

One source cautioned that the conclusion was still unpredictable, and another claimed that a decision may be "imminent."

The deal would be valued at about $50 billion at list pricing, but after significant industry concessions, it would be more like $20–25 billion.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun flew to India ahead of this week's airshow, where the U.S. company is keen to showcase a revival of its 737 MAX, and both plane makers are hungry for deals in the depressed wide-body market, stated the sources.

Price Action: BA shares closed higher by 5.69% at $156.13 and EADSY higher by 3.51% at $27.12 on Tuesday.

