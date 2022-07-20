Google, Oracle Data Centers Suffer Outages Hit By Record Heat Wave In Britain

by

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google and Oracle Corp's ORCL London data centers buckled on July 19 after a record-setting heat wave hit Britain, knocking some websites offline, Bloomberg reports.

Google and London data centers buckled on July 19 after a record-setting heat wave hit Britain, knocking some websites offline, Bloomberg reports. Both companies cited problems with "cooling systems" for causing the outages.

Google acknowledged powering down some parts of its cloud services "to prevent damage to machines and an extended outage."

Several hours later, Google still listed some of its cloud services as down in the region.

The WordPress web-hosting service held the Google outage responsible for knocking out its service in Europe.

Temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the U.K. when fires broke out across London.

Lately, reports indicated that global Microsoft Corp MSFT Azure data centers operated with limited server capacity amid a worldwide supply crisis.

Azure data centers operated with limited server capacity amid a worldwide supply crisis. Microsoft's struggle to fill its data centers with hardware follows a surge in cloud demand at the outset of the pandemic.

In December, Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services suffered its third major outage in a matter of weeks last month, affecting millions of people.

Amazon Web Services suffered its third major outage in a matter of weeks last month, affecting millions of people. Apple Inc AAPL iCloud, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud were among the technology vendors to experience major cloud outages in 2022.

iCloud, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud were among the technology vendors to experience major cloud outages in 2022. Price Action: ORCL shares closed higher by 3.22% at $72.47 on Tuesday. GOOG shares traded higher by 0.03% at $114.65 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia